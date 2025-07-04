Housebuilder supporting transport and education as new homes built in Leeds

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire is providing more than £8.5 million to support local transport and education in the Leeds area as part of bringing new homes to the city.

The housebuilder is providing hundreds of houses at its sustainable development at Morwick Springs, Leeds Road. The housebuilder will provide 293 homes at its development on the East Leeds Extension (ELE), a major site of new homes and community facilities around the new East Leeds Orbital Route.

As part of its planning contributions, the housebuilder will provide more than £6.5 million towards the East Leeds Orbital Route, along with £100,000 for traffic signal improvements. Public transport will also get a boost with more than £310,000 towards bus services, plus more than £96,900 for cycle improvements and over £302,000 towards residential travel plans.

As well as supporting transport, Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire will also provide £875,367 to support primary education through its Section 106 agreement.

Morwick Springs

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “The East Leeds Extension is helping to create vibrant new communities in Leeds, and our planning contributions will in turn support these residents and those living nearby.

“This is a major development for us, not just because we have launched new designs but because of the energy-saving features they provide. These homes really are designed for the future.”

In a first for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, Morwick Springs is completely gas free, with all homes benefitting from air source heat pumps, as well as energy saving features such as triple glazing, waste water heat recovery and EV charging points.

Morwick Springs will deliver a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes built in a contemporary style, featuring red brick as well as rendered properties, some with anthracite windows.

Morwick Springs

Three showhomes are open at the development, with prospective buyers able to visit a three-bedroom semi-detached Harrton, a four-bedroom semi-detached Trelton, as well as the four-bedroom detached Rightford.

For further details about Morwick Springs, Leeds Road, LS15 8TA, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leeds/morwick-springs