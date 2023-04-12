News you can trust since 1890
House prices in Leeds: the 7 neighbourhoods with the cheapest homes in the city

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 12th Apr 2023
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider. So which parts of Leeds have the most affordable homes?

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods of Leeds, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Across England and Wales, the cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property can largely be found in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 128 have median house prices of under £100,000. The cheapest place to buy a house is Horden in County Durham, where the average property will set you back just £57,500.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods were all found in London. Barking Central was the cheapest neighbourhood to buy a property in the capital, with prices just below £200,000.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022. How do property prices compare in Leeds? Here we reveal the seven cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property.

1. The 7 cheapest places to buy a house in Leeds

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022. Photo: National World

The average house price in Cross Flats Park & Garnets is £94,500.

2. Cross Flats Park & Garnets

The average house price in Cross Flats Park & Garnets is £94,500. Photo: Google

The average house price in Harehills South is £104,500.

3. Harehills South

The average house price in Harehills South is £104,500. Photo: James Hardisty

The average house price in Burmantofts is £105,000.

4. Burmantofts

The average house price in Burmantofts is £105,000. Photo: James Hardisty

