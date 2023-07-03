The last year has seen economic instability across many sectors in the UK, and not least the housing market - here are the areas where housing prices has increased the most.

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are focused on the property market as fears are house prices will continue to rise.

And new figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

The Office for National Statistics also divides England into thousands of smaller areas known as middle-layer super output areas. It has released new house price figures for each of these neighbourhoods for the calendar year 2022.

This allows us to pinpoint the suburbs, towns and villages which have seen house prices rise the most since the previous year.

Here are the areas of Leeds which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

Bramhope & Pool-in-Wharfedale saw prices rise by 24.7% in a year, with average properties selling for £505,000 in 2022.

Harehills South saw prices rise by 22.9% in a year, with average properties selling for £110,000 in 2022.

Bramley Fall saw prices rise by 21.2% in a year, with average properties selling for £185,500 in 2022.

Beeston Hill & Hunslet Moor saw prices rise by 20.9% in a year, with average properties selling for £110,000 in 2022.