Described as a "beautiful secret" the property can be found on Botany Drive in the sought after village of East Morton.

The house looks out across the old mill pond and gardens and down to the stream below.

The current owners describe is as a "nature lover' paradise with gentle, relaxing sounds of running water and bird song".

They added: "This beautiful, relaxing home is ideal for home workers with the peaceful surroundings helping to dissolve the stresses of working life."

It is on the market for £500,000 with Purple Bricks.

1. Dining There is room for a family dining table here as well as a window seat under a large picture window looking out into the garden.

2. Kitchen From the entrance hall, enter into a lovely kitchen complete with integrated appliances and extra additions like a wine cooler.

3. Wildlife watching The living room is a wonderful space with light streaming windows, perfect for gazing out the window watching the wildlife.

4. Relaxing It is a spacious room perfect for family to sit around the fire and relax. It benefits from a large glass window overlooking the stairs leading down to the bedrooms and a Juliet balcony capturing the garden vista.