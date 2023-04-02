The new development in Horsforth, which forms part of a regeneration scheme for the town, is being constructed by Yorkshire-based care home provider Yorkare Homes. Horsforth Manor Care Home is due to open on the estate off Manor Road in July.

The luxury 57-bedroom care home will include facilities such as an in-house bar, restaurant-standard dining rooms, a full beauty salon and hairdressing room, a cinema, a convenience store and outdoor terraces on each floor. The home is located next to Horsforth Hall Park with many of the town’s restaurants and pubs within walking distance.

Yorkare Homes said the development will offer large, beautiful gardens, raised planting and gardening areas and private seating areas for family, friends, and residents to enjoy. All the bedrooms are designed to be spacious and will all come fully-furnished with an en-suite, with highly finished décor and interiors.

An artist's impression of Horsforth Manor Care Home (Photo: Yorkare Homes)

The ground-floor bedrooms will include doors out to private patio areas. There are also premium suites which all have their own kitchenettes or lounge areas and have been specially designed for couples or siblings, but can be used individually too.

Jonathan Garton, operations director of Yorkare Homes added “Our aim is for our residents to enjoy the next chapter of their lives in a safe and luxurious environment, whilst being able to offer a varied and engaging range of social activities. This is all achieved by our highly trained, dedicated care teams, activity coordinators and chefs.”

Horsforth Manor Care Home will be Yorkare Homes’ first development in Leeds, with another care home in Alwoodley set to go before city planners this year. The family-run business has nine luxury care homes across Yorkshire and the north of England, including two homes in Beverley and Hedon with an ‘outstanding’ CQC rating.