Homebuyers are sold on Yorkshire's new property auction service

Just six weeks after launching a brand-new property auction service, Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley, has already sold a handful of homes using the online service.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Dacres has partnered with the UK’s largest property auction service provider, iamsold, to launch the service for buyers and sellers of homes and land throughout Dacres’ Yorkshire office network.

The Modern Method of Auction offers all the advantages of a traditional auction with competitive bidding and pre-prepared legal packs, but online, meaning bidders can browse properties through Dacres’ website and make offers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Three of the properties that Dacres has already agreed sales on include a recently developed two-bedroom apartment in the acclaimed Glasshouses Mill development in Nidderdale, which had a starting bid of £180,000. A mid-terrace home offering potential for modernisation in Baildon, with a starting price of £165,000, attracted numerous bids, whilst a two-bedroom character cottage close to Settle town centre, with a guide price of just £90,000, also generated high levels of interest.

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential at Dacres, which has 18 offices in West and North Yorkshire, including rural specialists Lister Haigh, said: “We’re delighted to agree these initial sales within weeks of us launching this new service, all of which sold for over their starting prices. As a result of this early success, we already have 10 further properties for sale or launching using the Modern Method of Auction.

“The service specifically appeals to buyers who are financially committed and want to act quickly and decisively, which reduces the chance of the sale falling through.

“Crucially, our auction properties still benefit from all our marketing exposure including promotion across our office network, targeted mailings to active buyers and investors, and online marketing across our own website as well as all the UK’s main property portals including Rightmove, Zoopla, Primelocation and OnTheMarket.”

Properties for sale by auction include a three-bedroom detached house in the centre of Gargrave with a starting price of £410,000; a modern four-bedroom townhouse in Settle with a starting price of £250,000; and two apartments in Bingley that have starting prices of just £65,000 and £50,000.

For more information about the Modern Method of Auction and the auction properties that Dacre, Son & Hartley is currently marketing, visit the firm's website and click ‘online auctions’.