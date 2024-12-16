Homebuilder highlights part exchange at West Yorkshire development
With a range of three and four bedroom homes available, perfectly suited to a range of buyers including second steppers and growing families.
Those looking to make a move can take advantage of Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer become a buyer for the home buyer’s existing property, avoiding the hassle of being in a chain and eliminating any estate agent fees.
Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “As a leading developer, we strive to provide the best possible customer service for buyers to ensure they get the most out of the moving process.
“Our Part Exchange scheme is the perfect helping hand for anyone with busy lifestyles, allowing buyers to stay in their existing property and move into their brand-new Barratt home as soon as it’s ready.
“With great amenities, green, open spaces and excellent commuter links nearby, Ambler’s Meadow the ideal place for growing families to settle down and discover their forever home.”
Ambler’s Meadow is surrounded by green space and prospective buyers will benefit from excellent local amenities on their doorstep.
The development is also ideal for working professionals with easy access to the motorway and Leeds city centre nearby.
For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes West Yorkshire.