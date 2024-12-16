Homebuilder highlights part exchange at West Yorkshire development

Five star developer Barratt Homes is encouraging local property seekers looking to Part Exchange to consider its sought-after Ambler’s Meadow development in West Yorkshire.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a range of three and four bedroom homes available, perfectly suited to a range of buyers including second steppers and growing families.

Those looking to make a move can take advantage of Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer become a buyer for the home buyer’s existing property, avoiding the hassle of being in a chain and eliminating any estate agent fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “As a leading developer, we strive to provide the best possible customer service for buyers to ensure they get the most out of the moving process.

A typical street scene at Barratt Homes' Amblers Meadow development in West Yorkshire

“Our Part Exchange scheme is the perfect helping hand for anyone with busy lifestyles, allowing buyers to stay in their existing property and move into their brand-new Barratt home as soon as it’s ready.

“With great amenities, green, open spaces and excellent commuter links nearby, Ambler’s Meadow the ideal place for growing families to settle down and discover their forever home.”

Ambler’s Meadow is surrounded by green space and prospective buyers will benefit from excellent local amenities on their doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is also ideal for working professionals with easy access to the motorway and Leeds city centre nearby.

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes West Yorkshire.