Homebuilder highlights part exchange at West Yorkshire development

By Ethan Jones
Contributor
Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:38 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 15:56 BST
Five star developer Barratt Homes is encouraging local property seekers looking to Part Exchange to consider its sought-after Ambler’s Meadow development in West Yorkshire.

With a range of three and four bedroom homes available, perfectly suited to a range of buyers including second steppers and growing families.

Those looking to make a move can take advantage of Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer become a buyer for the home buyer’s existing property, avoiding the hassle of being in a chain and eliminating any estate agent fees.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “As a leading developer, we strive to provide the best possible customer service for buyers to ensure they get the most out of the moving process.

A typical street scene at Barratt Homes' Amblers Meadow development in West Yorkshireplaceholder image
“Our Part Exchange scheme is the perfect helping hand for anyone with busy lifestyles, allowing buyers to stay in their existing property and move into their brand-new Barratt home as soon as it’s ready.

“With great amenities, green, open spaces and excellent commuter links nearby, Ambler’s Meadow the ideal place for growing families to settle down and discover their forever home.”

Ambler’s Meadow is surrounded by green space and prospective buyers will benefit from excellent local amenities on their doorstep.

The development is also ideal for working professionals with easy access to the motorway and Leeds city centre nearby.

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes West Yorkshire.

