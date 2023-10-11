A four storey former care home near Halifax will go on sale at an online auction in October.

The four storey historic, stone-built home in Greetland has been given a guide price of £340,000 as it is set to go under the hammer with Pugh, and is being sold with full planning consent for conversion into 13 apartments.

The application includes plans for eight two-bedroom flats, of which two are duplex, and five one-bedroom flats along with parking spaces to the rear of the building. Located on Green Lane, it sits on around 1.25 acres of land.

Will Thompson, associate director at auctioneer Pugh said: “This handsome building is an exciting redevelopment opportunity in a really nice area of West Yorkshire and we’ve seen a lot of interest from potential buyers.

“Once redeveloped, the property will provide much-needed new homes for the local area and it is really well located with schools, shops and other facilities nearby and Halifax less than four miles away.”

He added: “We think the property dates back to 1907 when it was originally built as two semi-detached houses. It has most recently been used as office space by Calderdale Council on the lower ground floor, with the upper ground and first floor used as a residential care home.

“There’s also a potential for further development as this is a large site, although that would be subject to the necessary planning consent being obtained by any potential buyer.”