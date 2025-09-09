Elegant Harrogate apartment three-bed with sweeping Stray views for £749,950 | Purplebricks

Striking views, generous space, and first-rate style in Harrogate.

This impeccably presented three-bedroom apartment occupies the entire second floor of a distinguished period building on Leeds Road in Harrogate. Listed for £749,950, it offers panoramic views over The Stray and combines classic architectural charm with contemporary comfort. To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across one impressive level.

Occupying a large footprint with high ceilings and sash windows, the apartment features a spacious reception room showcasing serene views of The Stray and a feature fireplace creating a stylish focal point.

The bespoke kitchen/diner is modern and well-appointed, ideal for both everyday living and entertaining. There are three generous double bedrooms, while one offers the flexibility to add an en-suite. The property includes modern bathroom facilities and the added convenience of two off-street parking spaces.

3 bedroom apartment | Purplebricks

This home is one of dozens available in Harrogate on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-harrogate .

At a glance

This three-bedroom apartment on Leeds Road, Harrogate is listed for £749,950

Occupies the full second floor of a period building with character features

Reception room with feature fireplace and stunning views over The Stray

Bespoke kitchen/diner, three double bedrooms (one with option for en-suite), modern bathroomIncludes two off-street parking spaces

Superb position with direct views across Harrogate’s iconic Stray and excellent access to town amenities, boutiques, cafés, and commuter links

