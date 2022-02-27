The impressive detached property is located in Birdsedge, Huddersfield.

It is accessed by a long private driveway and sits in walled gardens of approximately 3/4 of an acre.

Inside are three receptions rooms and four large bedrooms, as well as a wine cellar and games room and double garage.

Features of the property include chandeliers, period coving, bay windows and stained glass windows.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £995,000. Take a look inside...

1. Private driveway A long, private driveway leads up to the property. Photo Sales

2. Sitting room There are plenty of reception rooms in the property. This one benefits from stunning period bay windows overlooking the land. Photo Sales

3. Kitchen diner The kitchen diner is fantastic space. It has a twin bowl ceramic sink unit with a mixer tap and an excellent range of high quality base and wall units with integrated dishwasher. Photo Sales

4. Kitchen diner There is also a feature island unit / breakfast bar and a formal fireplace, currently home to the range master cooker. The property benefits from a separate utility room. Photo Sales