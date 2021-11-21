Grand Designs style near zero carbon house on award-winning development in Bradford

Located on Green Meadow Lane in Bradford, the house is part of the Pure Haus Pure Meadows development.
Pure Haus are an eco-conscious developer based in Pepper Road in Hunslet, Leeds.
The company won best small development at the Yorkshire Residential Property Awards 2021 for the Pure Meadows site.
This property boasts five double bedrooms, as well as a open plan living space and a rural setting.
The eco-conscious home has 'smart walls' which can be removed and reinstated to allow owners to be flexible about how many rooms they have, rainwater is collected from both the roof of the garage and the home and stored in rainwater harvesting tanks and using state-of-the-art filtration system the rain water is purified, while the MVHR system extracts dust and filters out airborne pollutants whilst pumping fresh clean air around the home.
It is on the market for £625,000. Take a look inside...