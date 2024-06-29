The Grade II Listed property is located on Chapel Lane in the charming village of Esholt, near Guiseley on the outskirts of Leeds.

Built in 1790 and extended during the Victorian era, Holme House sits in a conservation area and a former filming location for Emmerdale.

Inside the ground floor hosts a kitchen, boot room, dining room, large sitting room and a snug, while the lower ground floor has two bedrooms and a storage.

Five additional bedrooms can be found on the first floor, of which one has its own en suite and dressing room. There is also a loft room on the second floor.

Externally, the garden still contains ruins of the original chapel along with courtyard gardens with varying shrubbery.