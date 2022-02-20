Located in Oxclose Road, the detached house is located in the desirable Boston Spa, a village close to Wetherby.

It is on the Churchfields development and the listing says that the current owners had to queue overnight to secure their purchase on the sought-after development.

Inside, the property has a lounge, kitchen diner, utility room, separate dining room and W.C, while on the first and second floors are the bedrooms, two with en-suite, and the family bathroom.

It is on the market for £850,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...

1. Living room The spacious lounge is very elegant. It is a great size for relaxing with the family. The current owners have painted it a striking blue, with lots of texture to create a cosy space. Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The open plan kitchen diner which has a full range of fitted appliances and double doors leading out into the garden. It benefits from a separate utility room. Photo Sales

3. Dining room The dining room is a great space for entertaining family or guests. Photo Sales

4. Bedroom two The second bedroom has been decorated in more muted colours, with pops of gold for warmth. Photo Sales