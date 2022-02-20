Located in Oxclose Road, the detached house is located in the desirable Boston Spa, a village close to Wetherby.
It is on the Churchfields development and the listing says that the current owners had to queue overnight to secure their purchase on the sought-after development.
Inside, the property has a lounge, kitchen diner, utility room, separate dining room and W.C, while on the first and second floors are the bedrooms, two with en-suite, and the family bathroom.
It is on the market for £850,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...
