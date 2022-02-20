Take a look at this house on the market in Boston Spa.

Leeds houses for sale: Gorgeous 5-bed detached house in Boston Spa on the market for £850,000

Take a look inside this absolutely gorgeous house on the market in north Leeds.

By Rebecca Marano
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 4:45 am

Located in Oxclose Road, the detached house is located in the desirable Boston Spa, a village close to Wetherby.

It is on the Churchfields development and the listing says that the current owners had to queue overnight to secure their purchase on the sought-after development.

Inside, the property has a lounge, kitchen diner, utility room, separate dining room and W.C, while on the first and second floors are the bedrooms, two with en-suite, and the family bathroom.

It is on the market for £850,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...

1. Living room

The spacious lounge is very elegant. It is a great size for relaxing with the family. The current owners have painted it a striking blue, with lots of texture to create a cosy space.

2. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen diner which has a full range of fitted appliances and double doors leading out into the garden. It benefits from a separate utility room.

3. Dining room

The dining room is a great space for entertaining family or guests.

4. Bedroom two

The second bedroom has been decorated in more muted colours, with pops of gold for warmth.

