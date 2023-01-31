According to Leeds Parks and Countryside Service, Giant Hogweed was introduced into the UK in the 19th century from the Caucasus Mountains and Central Asia as an ornamental plant. The highly-invasive weed spreads by distributing seeds.

Contact with giant hogweed must be avoided as the sap is phototoxic. This can cause serious skin burns under sunlight that can reoccur for many years.

WhatShed , an online platform for gardeners and builders, has introduced an interactive map to track the spread of giant hogweed across the UK. The map uses images of weeds to determine the spread of giant hogweed in certain areas, with many hotspots in Leeds.

But what does giant hogweed look like and where are the hotspots in Leeds? Here’s everything you need to know.

What does giant hogweed look like?

Giant hogweed is often compared to another plant called cow parsley as they share similar features. When giant hogweed is fully grown, it can reach heights of between 1.5m to 5m and have a spread of between 1 and 2m.

According to Woodland Trust , the weed’s stems are green and they often have purple blotches and stiff, white hairs. Leaves on giant hogweed are often jagged and the underside is hairy.

Small white or pink flowers begin to appear on the plant in June and July, and can reach a diameter of 60cm.

Giant hogweed hotspots in Leeds

There are currently many giant hogweed hotspots in Leeds. According to the interactive map by WhatShed, there are problem areas on the River Aire as well as on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

