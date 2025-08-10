For sale in Leeds: Exceptional £2.2m Adel residence blending Georgian elegance with modern luxury

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

Tucked away on one of north Leeds’ most desirable lanes, this spectacular Adel home is a one-of-a-kind property.

Offered by Rebecca’s Estate Agents, the recently refurbished residence on Adel Lane sits proudly on a generous 0.81-acre plot and boasts over 7,300 sq. ft of high-specification living space.

Originally built in the early 1900s, the home’s elegant Georgian architecture has been beautifully preserved while seamlessly incorporating modern touches throughout.

Join the YEP's new WhatsApp channel for breaking news alerts in Leeds

The heart of the home is undoubtedly the show-stopping open-plan kitchen diner, featuring a dramatic three-metre black and gold granite waterfall island, underfloor heating, and striking roof lanterns. Triple bi-fold doors open onto expansive gardens, offering an enviable indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

The ground floor also hosts a formal lounge, dining room, study, and utility room with internal access to a triple garage and adjoining annex.

Upstairs, the accommodation is just as impressive. The master suite enjoys a newly fitted en-suite and views across the landscaped rear garden. A stunning spiral staircase leads to two vast attic bedrooms, each with en-suites – perfect for guests, teenagers, or even as additional reception space.

With mature gardens to all sides, a garden room ideal for a gym or home office, and even a charming treehouse, this is a forever home in every sense.

1. Fours Croft, Adel Lane, Leeds, LS16

Rebecca

Photo Sales

2. Fours Croft, Adel Lane, Leeds, LS16

Rebecca

Photo Sales

3. Fours Croft, Adel Lane, Leeds, LS16

Rebecca

Photo Sales

4. Fours Croft, Adel Lane, Leeds, LS16

Rebecca

Photo Sales

5. Fours Croft, Adel Lane, Leeds, LS16

Rebecca

Photo Sales

6. Fours Croft, Adel Lane, Leeds, LS16

Rebecca

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsGeorgianGardensHome OfficeProperty
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice