Funny street names in Leeds: 7 of the weirdest street and road names in the city - from Yeadon to Armley

Here are seven of the wackiest street names from across the city as submitted by Yorkshire Evening Post readers.

By Abi Whistance
10 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 4:35pm

From cobbled streets with unusual names to strange sounding roads of historic origin, Leeds has plenty of quirky street names. Here are seven weird and wonderful street names as submitted by Yorkshire Evening Post readers.

1. Football

Not Football Street, or Football Lane, this street in Yeadon is simply titled 'Football'. How unusual.

2. Wine Street

A rather small street at only 65 metres long, Wine Street in the city centre has missed the opportunity to open a bar on its grounds.

3. Butt Lane

One of the cruder names on this list, Butt Lane in Farnley has some fantastic homes on it, selling for an average price of £199,000. Funnily enough, this isn't the only Butt Lane in Leeds, with another tucked away in Bramley.

4. Mortuary Lane

True to its name, Mortuary Lane in Armley is home to Armley Hill Top Cemetery.

