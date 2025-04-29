This four-bedroom detached house in Upper Hall View, Halifax, is on the market for £475,000 | Purplebricks

This spacious family home in Northowram has been reduced in price and includes a double garage, conservatory and sunny rear garden.

This beautifully presented four-bedroom detached house in Upper Hall View, Halifax, is on the market for £475,000 — and comes with no forward chain, a conservatory, a large garage and a south-facing garden.

Tucked away in the sought-after village of Northowram and backing onto greenbelt countryside, this family home offers spacious, high-spec living on a peaceful cul-de-sac. It’s just come down in price, and with properties in this part of Halifax moving fast, it’s worth booking a viewing now via Purplebricks.

To see all 23 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two floors and an extended ground floor layout.

Inside, you’ll find a generous entrance hallway leading to a cosy lounge, separate dining room, bright conservatory and a large open-plan kitchen diner with modern finishes. There’s also a utility room and cloakroom downstairs – ideal for busy family life.

The kitchen of the home in Northowram | Purplebricks

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes. The master has its own en suite, and the family bathroom has recently been refurbished to a high standard.

Outside, this home ticks all the boxes with a wide driveway for four cars, a double garage, and a private rear garden complete with a stone patio – perfect for summer entertaining.

This home is one of several available now in Halifax through Purplebricks. Click here to see more homes for sale in Halifax.

You’re right on the Calderdale Way with Shibden Valley just a stroll away – a dream for walkers and outdoor families. The award-winning Shibden Mill Inn is nearby, and Halifax town centre, the iconic Piece Hall and vibrant Hebden Bridge are all within easy reach.

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Upper Hall View, Halifax is listed at £475,000. It includes a double garage, south-facing garden, fitted wardrobes in all bedrooms, and a modern kitchen-diner. Located on a peaceful cul-de-sac in Northowram, it’s close to countryside walks, great pubs, and local heritage spots.

