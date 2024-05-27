The 1840s stone build former mill owners villa is located on Crawshaw Road, close to Pudsey town centre, and is on the market with William H Brown for £575,000.
Enter Crawshaw Villa into an arched entrance hallway with an eye-catching stairwell leading up to the first floor landing.
The ground floor comprise two good-size reception rooms, a separate dining room and a generous kitchen as well as a shower room and utility.
Sign up now to get the latest headlines and breaking stories from Leeds and the surrounding areas delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
The first floor has three double bedrooms and two single bedrooms, one which is currently used as an office, and a large bathroom with bathtub.
Surrounding the property is a wrap around garden with pathway, mature trees, shrubs and flowers enclosed by a Yorkshire tone wall and a large iron gate to the front.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.