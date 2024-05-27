13 photos of a charming 1840s former mill owners villa full of original period features in a Leeds town

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th May 2024, 16:30 BST

This charming semi-detached home in a Leeds market town is oozing with character features.

The 1840s stone build former mill owners villa is located on Crawshaw Road, close to Pudsey town centre, and is on the market with William H Brown for £575,000.

Enter Crawshaw Villa into an arched entrance hallway with an eye-catching stairwell leading up to the first floor landing.

The ground floor comprise two good-size reception rooms, a separate dining room and a generous kitchen as well as a shower room and utility.

The first floor has three double bedrooms and two single bedrooms, one which is currently used as an office, and a large bathroom with bathtub.

Surrounding the property is a wrap around garden with pathway, mature trees, shrubs and flowers enclosed by a Yorkshire tone wall and a large iron gate to the front.

1. Front

Photo: William H Brown

2. Hall

Photo: William H Brown

3. Dining room

Photo: William H Brown

4. Kitchen

Photo: William H Brown

5. Landing

Photo: William H Brown

6. Landing

Photo: William H Brown

