Wood Lane Hall was built by yeoman clothier John Dearden, and is packed with period features from giant fireplaces (even in bedrooms), to wood panelling and mullion windows.

Surrounded by trees and garden, plus a courtyard, the property has a further two fields or three acres of land.

The Hall is known to have stayed with the Dearden family for several generations before being split into cottages.

It was bought in 1949 and restored to its previous glory by the Sugden family, who owned a brass foundry in Halifax.

This family enjoyed cruising on cargo ships, and furnished one bedroom as a replica of a 1930s steam liner’s first class cabin, complete with life-jacket and steward bell that remain in place.

The building has five reception rooms, and a grand hall with wood panelling, a gallery, a stone fireplace, and 27 mullion windows.

The kitchen is spacious with a central island, while the bathroom contains a free standing tub on claw feet. There are five impressive bedrooms.

Above the front porch is the rose wheel window, just one of many notable features.

Gargoyles jut from the outer walls, where carvings can be seen around windows.

There are exceptional valley views from around the property

Wood Lane Hall, Sowerby Bridge, is priced at £700,000, with Fine and Country. Call 01422 419890 for more information.

