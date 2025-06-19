Upon entering, you’ll find a hall featuring quarry tiling and a stripped wood staircase leading to the first floor. To the right, there is a stunning living room with a full-height sash bay window. To the left, you'll discover a stylish dining/sitting room complete with an open grate fireplace and traditional surround.

At the rear of the home, the dining kitchen features a bay window, a range of solid oak units, an Aga cooker, and a central island. Additional amenities include a utility room, a guest WC, and a porch, along with access to large cellars that are ideal for storage.

The six double bedrooms are located on the upper floors, with three on each level. They are accompanied by a family bathroom on the first floor and a shower room on the second floor.

Outside, the property occupies a substantial corner plot with landscaped gardens surrounding it. At the front is a Yorkshire stone-paved, walled garden featuring a gated driveway that leads to a detached garage. The rear of the property includes a large lawn with mature borders, a paved patio, a private terrace, covered seating areas, and a wooden gazebo.

1 . Oakmeade, Lee Lane East, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 5RE Exterior | Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Oakmeade, Lee Lane East, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 5RE Living room | Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Oakmeade, Lee Lane East, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 5RE Living room | Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Oakmeade, Lee Lane East, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 5RE Dining room | Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Oakmeade, Lee Lane East, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 5RE Breakfast kitchen | Manning Stainton Photo Sales