Oakmeade is situated on Lee Lane East in a town recently recognised by The Sunday Times as one of the best locations in the UK. The property offers easy access to Leeds city centre and local amenities. It is currently on the market with Manning Stainton for £1.1 million and boasts large wrap-around gardens as well as over 2,800 square feet of living space.
Upon entering, you’ll find a hall featuring quarry tiling and a stripped wood staircase leading to the first floor. To the right, there is a stunning living room with a full-height sash bay window. To the left, you'll discover a stylish dining/sitting room complete with an open grate fireplace and traditional surround.
At the rear of the home, the dining kitchen features a bay window, a range of solid oak units, an Aga cooker, and a central island. Additional amenities include a utility room, a guest WC, and a porch, along with access to large cellars that are ideal for storage.
The six double bedrooms are located on the upper floors, with three on each level. They are accompanied by a family bathroom on the first floor and a shower room on the second floor.
Outside, the property occupies a substantial corner plot with landscaped gardens surrounding it. At the front is a Yorkshire stone-paved, walled garden featuring a gated driveway that leads to a detached garage. The rear of the property includes a large lawn with mature borders, a paved patio, a private terrace, covered seating areas, and a wooden gazebo.
