Located on Sandybank Avenue, the property is conveniently situated near Rothwell Park, the town centre, and public transport links, making it an ideal choice for families and young professionals.

Upon entering, you are greeted by an entrance hall that leads to a spacious lounge featuring a bay window that overlooks the front of the property. At the rear, there is a large open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area with sliding doors opening to the rear garden. This area boasts a lantern roof light above the dining space, along with contemporary kitchen units and built-in appliances.

Upstairs, you will find three double bedrooms that provide ample space for both young and older children. All bedrooms share a luxurious family bathroom.