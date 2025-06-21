For sale in Leeds: A fully refurbished and extended Rothwell home with porcelain patio and garden kitchen

A fully renovated and extended three-bedroom home in Rothwell is now on the market for £425,000.

Located on Sandybank Avenue, the property is conveniently situated near Rothwell Park, the town centre, and public transport links, making it an ideal choice for families and young professionals.

Upon entering, you are greeted by an entrance hall that leads to a spacious lounge featuring a bay window that overlooks the front of the property. At the rear, there is a large open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area with sliding doors opening to the rear garden. This area boasts a lantern roof light above the dining space, along with contemporary kitchen units and built-in appliances.

Upstairs, you will find three double bedrooms that provide ample space for both young and older children. All bedrooms share a luxurious family bathroom.

Outside, the home features a resin driveway with a pathway running alongside the property. The landscaped rear garden faces west and includes a raised composite deck with steps that lead down to a porcelain patio and a lawn, which is enhanced by a modern outdoor kitchen.

Front elevation

1. Sandybank Avenue, Rothwell, LS26

Front elevation | Manning Stainton

Reception room

2. Sandybank Avenue, Rothwell, LS26

Reception room | Manning Stainton

Kitchen

3. Sandybank Avenue, Rothwell, LS26

Kitchen | Manning Stainton

Patio

4. Sandybank Avenue, Rothwell, LS26

Patio | Manning Stainton

Master bedroom

5. Sandybank Avenue, Rothwell, LS26

Master bedroom | Manning Stainton

Master bedroom

6. Sandybank Avenue, Rothwell, LS26

Master bedroom | Manning Stainton

