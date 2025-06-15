The double-fronted modern house, situated on Oatlands Drive on the north side of town near Leeds, is spread over two floors and offers stunning views, contemporary amenities, and easily maintained enclosed gardens.

On the ground floor, you will find a through sitting room with French doors that open onto the rear garden, a fitted breakfast kitchen, a separate dining room, a convenient utility room, and a downstairs WC.

The upper floor features four bedrooms of varying sizes. The master bedroom includes its own en suite bathroom, while the other bedrooms share a family bathroom.

Outside, the front driveway offers parking for several vehicles, and additional parking is available in the detached garage. The property is surrounded by well-established, low-maintenance enclosed gardens.