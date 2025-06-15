For sale in Leeds: A double-fronted modern home in a quiet Otley cul-de-sac for £575,000

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

This charming property is located in a quiet area of Otley and is currently on the market for £575,000.

The double-fronted modern house, situated on Oatlands Drive on the north side of town near Leeds, is spread over two floors and offers stunning views, contemporary amenities, and easily maintained enclosed gardens.

On the ground floor, you will find a through sitting room with French doors that open onto the rear garden, a fitted breakfast kitchen, a separate dining room, a convenient utility room, and a downstairs WC.

The upper floor features four bedrooms of varying sizes. The master bedroom includes its own en suite bathroom, while the other bedrooms share a family bathroom.

Outside, the front driveway offers parking for several vehicles, and additional parking is available in the detached garage. The property is surrounded by well-established, low-maintenance enclosed gardens.

The home is listed on the market with estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley.

Keep your finger on the pulse of the city throughout 2025 with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.

Front exterior

1. Oatlands Drive, Otley, West Yorkshire, LS21

Front exterior | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Dining room

2. Oatlands Drive, Otley, West Yorkshire, LS21

Dining room | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Sitting room

3. Oatlands Drive, Otley, West Yorkshire, LS21

Sitting room | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Garden

4. Oatlands Drive, Otley, West Yorkshire, LS21

Garden | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Breakfast kitchen

5. Oatlands Drive, Otley, West Yorkshire, LS21

Breakfast kitchen | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Utility

6. Oatlands Drive, Otley, West Yorkshire, LS21

Utility | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsOtleyOatlands DrivePropertyParking
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice