Currently listed with Tranmer White for £2,750,000, “Tivoli” provides over 5,000 sq ft of beautifully appointed accommodation in a tranquil, private position above Ilkley.

A grand entrance hall sets the tone, leading to a series of elegant reception rooms including a formal sitting room, dining room, and a study. The heart of the home is the spacious breakfast kitchen, fully fitted and perfect for entertaining, with an adjacent utility room and additional WC for convenience.

Upstairs, a mezzanine level with a snug, shower room, bedroom, and balcony adds architectural interest and a flexible space for guests or relaxation.

The luxurious master suite offers a private retreat, complete with dressing area, walk-in wardrobes, an en suite bathroom, and even a personal sauna. Three further bedrooms, an additional dressing room, and a stylish house bathroom complete the first-floor layout.

Step outside to enjoy the beautifully maintained formal gardens, generous patio areas ideal for summer dining, and your own lake - all set within approximately six acres of private land with breathtaking views of surrounding moorland.