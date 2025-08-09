For sale in Leeds: Luxurious Ilkley estate with 6 acres, lake & breathtaking moorland views

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

Tucked away in one of Wharfedale’s most desirable settings, this magnificent residence on Langbar Road offers an exceptional lifestyle opportunity - combining luxurious interiors with six acres of landscaped grounds and far-reaching countryside views.

Currently listed with Tranmer White for £2,750,000, “Tivoli” provides over 5,000 sq ft of beautifully appointed accommodation in a tranquil, private position above Ilkley.

A grand entrance hall sets the tone, leading to a series of elegant reception rooms including a formal sitting room, dining room, and a study. The heart of the home is the spacious breakfast kitchen, fully fitted and perfect for entertaining, with an adjacent utility room and additional WC for convenience.

Upstairs, a mezzanine level with a snug, shower room, bedroom, and balcony adds architectural interest and a flexible space for guests or relaxation.

The luxurious master suite offers a private retreat, complete with dressing area, walk-in wardrobes, an en suite bathroom, and even a personal sauna. Three further bedrooms, an additional dressing room, and a stylish house bathroom complete the first-floor layout.

Step outside to enjoy the beautifully maintained formal gardens, generous patio areas ideal for summer dining, and your own lake - all set within approximately six acres of private land with breathtaking views of surrounding moorland.

