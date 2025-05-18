The Grade II-listed detached property, Hagwood Farm House, is situated on Bleach Mill Lane in Menston, just off the Main Street and within walking distance of the railway station and amenities.

It is on the market with estate agent Carter Jonas with a guide price of £895,000, and boasts over 2,500 square feet of accommodation set within green gardens with a countryside backdrop.

The stone-built house is spread across two floors, featuring three spacious reception rooms, a study, a breakfast kitchen, and a utility room on the ground floor.

The first floor of the home features three bedrooms and an occasional fourth bedroom, along with a house bathroom.

Outside, a recently built double garage sits to the rear and is accessed via a spacious driveway. The south and west-facing garden is mainly laid to lawn and lies to the front and side of the home, boasting lots of space to relax, entertain and play.

