For sale in Leeds: Stunning £1.5m family home in Linton blends character and modern elegance

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 10:33 BST

Located on the sought-after Sicklinghall Road in Linton, this impressive family home offers a harmonious blend of traditional charm and contemporary design.

With a well-considered layout, the property provides both functionality and comfort, making it the ideal family residence.

The entrance sets the tone, with a striking hallway featuring a feature wall of exposed limestone and an elegant sweeping staircase leading to the first floor. The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen-diner, fitted with sleek, handle-less high gloss units, black granite worktops, and a central island with bar stool seating.

A full suite of integrated appliances, including an electric double oven, induction hob, microwave, fridge, freezer, and a wine fridge, ensures modern living with style and ease. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining area, where attractive tiled flooring extends into the utility space and a convenient downstairs WC.

To the rear, a spacious garden room has been thoughtfully extended, with double-glazed windows and French-style patio doors opening onto the private garden patio. Exposed stonework on the feature walls adds character, making this a truly inviting space.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

The ground floor also boasts three generously sized double bedrooms, all with mirror-fronted built-in wardrobes. Bedroom two enjoys the added luxury of an en-suite shower room, while large windows offer picturesque views of the peaceful rear garden. The family bathroom is a modern affair, with a step-in shower cubicle, his-and-hers wash basins, and a porcelain bidet.

Upstairs, the living room enjoys elevated views through large picture windows and is finished to an impeccable standard, complete with an elegant balustrade, decorative cornices, and a feature fireplace. Above the garage, an additional reception room, with exposed brickwork, leads into a home office space and opens out onto a raised south-facing balcony - perfect for outdoor entertaining.

The master bedroom is a true retreat, with a spacious walk-in wardrobe and luxurious en-suite shower room.

Externally, electric gates open onto a large driveway with ample off-road parking, leading to an integral double garage with electric up-and-over doors and light and power.

This exceptional property is offered for sale with Renton & Parr for £1,500,000.

1. Sicklinghall Road, Linton, LS22

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

2. Sicklinghall Road, Linton, LS22

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

3. Sicklinghall Road, Linton, LS22

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

4. Sicklinghall Road, Linton, LS22

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

5. Sicklinghall Road, Linton, LS22

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

6. Sicklinghall Road, Linton, LS22

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLeedsFamilyParking
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice