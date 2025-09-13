With a well-considered layout, the property provides both functionality and comfort, making it the ideal family residence.

The entrance sets the tone, with a striking hallway featuring a feature wall of exposed limestone and an elegant sweeping staircase leading to the first floor. The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen-diner, fitted with sleek, handle-less high gloss units, black granite worktops, and a central island with bar stool seating.

A full suite of integrated appliances, including an electric double oven, induction hob, microwave, fridge, freezer, and a wine fridge, ensures modern living with style and ease. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining area, where attractive tiled flooring extends into the utility space and a convenient downstairs WC.

To the rear, a spacious garden room has been thoughtfully extended, with double-glazed windows and French-style patio doors opening onto the private garden patio. Exposed stonework on the feature walls adds character, making this a truly inviting space.

The ground floor also boasts three generously sized double bedrooms, all with mirror-fronted built-in wardrobes. Bedroom two enjoys the added luxury of an en-suite shower room, while large windows offer picturesque views of the peaceful rear garden. The family bathroom is a modern affair, with a step-in shower cubicle, his-and-hers wash basins, and a porcelain bidet.

Upstairs, the living room enjoys elevated views through large picture windows and is finished to an impeccable standard, complete with an elegant balustrade, decorative cornices, and a feature fireplace. Above the garage, an additional reception room, with exposed brickwork, leads into a home office space and opens out onto a raised south-facing balcony - perfect for outdoor entertaining.

The master bedroom is a true retreat, with a spacious walk-in wardrobe and luxurious en-suite shower room.

Externally, electric gates open onto a large driveway with ample off-road parking, leading to an integral double garage with electric up-and-over doors and light and power.

This exceptional property is offered for sale with Renton & Parr for £1,500,000.