This impressive home on Tredgold Crescent in Bramhope, Leeds is on the market with David Phillip Estate Agents for £749,995.
Enter into the property to be greeted by a hallway leading to a spacious lounge with access to the conservatory, a modern breakfast kitchen, separate dining room and a study.
On the first floor are four good size bedrooms and a bathroom, with a loft bedroom with en suite on the second floor.
The garden has shaped lawns, flower beds, shrubs with patio areas, two garden sheds, greenhouse, pergola and a pond.
