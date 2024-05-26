13 photos of an extended detached family home in Leeds with flexible ground floor layout and conservatory

Dennis Morton
Published 26th May 2024, 04:45 BST

A beautiful detached family home in Leeds is for sale.

This impressive home on Tredgold Crescent in Bramhope, Leeds is on the market with David Phillip Estate Agents for £749,995.

Enter into the property to be greeted by a hallway leading to a spacious lounge with access to the conservatory, a modern breakfast kitchen, separate dining room and a study.

On the first floor are four good size bedrooms and a bathroom, with a loft bedroom with en suite on the second floor.

The garden has shaped lawns, flower beds, shrubs with patio areas, two garden sheds, greenhouse, pergola and a pond.

