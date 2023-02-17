The plans from site owners Ashcourt Group include 40 eco-lodges, including one, two and four bedroom properties, all built using locally sourced materials where possible. A wedding venue and conference space would also be built and cater for up to 120 guests, with around 35 weddings expected per year.

Visitors and the wider community would be able to explore seven acres of landscaped gardens with natural pathways which connect to the surrounding environment. Sustainable measures including extensive planting for wildlife and biodiversity, green roofs and solar panels are all featured throughout the eco-led development.

In response to community feedback, the plans have also been updated to further improve accessibility, including level access at the wedding venue and community café. Three of the eco lodges will be equipped with accessible bedrooms including en-suites and wheelchair accessible spaces. The site will also provide ten accessible parking spaces, including two in the extended public car park to the north of the site.

CGI image showing what the Fleet Lane site would look like if transformed into the leisure hub and wedding venue

The new CGIs and photos show the current state of the industrial site and how it can be revitalised into the gorgeous landscaped spot, improving the local environment. If planning permission is granted the proposals will generate a multi-million-pound investment in the brownfield site and create around 25 jobs in hospitality and the general running of the leisure hub.

A spokesperson for Ashcourt Group said: “We are very excited to share the latest views of the proposed eco leisure hub which really showcase the opportunity to deliver an attractive development with new community facilities and open space. We have listened carefully to feedback received and in line with our commitment to providing an accessible scheme for all, we have improved our offer in terms of accessible spaces and access on-site. We encourage as many residents as possible to have their say on the plans as we move toward a planning decision”.

The transformation of the site from a former oil depot which generated significant HGV movements, will also include upgraded access and road surface treatment on Fleet Lane, as well as additional visitor parking spaces on-site.

CGI image of some of the proposed properties for Fleet Lane if granted planning permission

