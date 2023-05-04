Work on Live Oasis St Albans Place, the luxury scheme in the city’s Arena Quarter, reached a milestone this week with a topping out ceremony as the building reached its highest point. The Wade Lane tower will have 212 “luxurious furnished apartments” complete with their own kitchens, en-suite bathrooms and living areas.

Developer Infinity Construction Enterprise Limited said that work will be finished by the summer and the apartments will be ready to move into in time for the start of the next academic year. A spokesperson for parent company YPP said: “The topping out of this development is a major milestone. This is YPP’s biggest development to date and from the outset our ambition has been to push the boundaries of what we do both as a developer and in terms of student accommodation in Leeds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said that the “landmark building” would also include residents’ lounges, private dining facilities and a concierge service, making it the city’s “hottest student address”. Cathal Montague, regional director for contractor Farrans Construction, said the company used “innovative technology without compromising on the luxury finish” during the build. Live Oasis St Albans Place will sit near to the developer’s 168-apartment Live Oasis Merrion Street Gardens building. The company is also behind the 133-apartment scheme Q Three Residence in Westgate.

The skyscraper in the city's Arena Quarter reached its highest point in construction this week.