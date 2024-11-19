First look at Wyke show home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire housebuilder, Yorkshire Choice Homes, has unveiled The Nostell show home at its exclusive Gladstone Court development in Wyke, Bradford.

The Nostell is a stunning home that combines functionality with style, offering a spacious open-plan kitchen and family room, a separate utility space, and four well-proportioned bedrooms. Every detail has been carefully considered to create a practical yet comfortable home perfect for any family.

The interior, designed by interior designer specialists Chapter9, highlights the exceptional quality of a Yorkshire Choice home. A calming palette of muted tones, complemented by subtle accents of soft blue, enhances the elegant design and showcases each room’s versatility.

“Inspired by the local landscapes, the scheme perfectly showcases how families can live in The Nostell house here at Wyke,” said Natalie Moore, Sales and Marketing Manager, Yorkshire Choice Homes. “With its four spacious bedrooms, integral garage, along with French doors leading to the rear garden from the family area, I can’t wait to show visitors this impressive home!”

The Nostell housetype by Yorkshire Choice Homes.

Gladstone Court, situated in the lovely area of Wyke, offers a unique collection of 15 high-specification homes. This development is surrounded by beautiful countryside yet remains conveniently connected to local major towns and cities such as Leeds, Huddersfield, and Bradford.

Gladstone Court is located off Westfield Lane, Wyke, Bradford BD12 9LY. The Nostell is currently priced from £455,000.

Visit https://www.ychc.co.uk/our-developments/gladstone-court for further information.