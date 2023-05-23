A topping out ceremony – held after the building frame was completed – was held at the development of the UNCLE Leeds residential project, also known as Latitude Purple, on Whitehall Road.

John Sisk & Son (Sisk) and developer HUB celebrated the milestone at the £68 million development, which is due to be completed in April 2024 and will consist of 463 homes.

The development sits on the previous site of Doncaster Monkbridge Iron and Steelworks, and consists of two residential buildings standing at 17 and 21 storeys tall.

The two buildings will sit between a single level of basement, with a single storey podium deck over the top that will boast a “landscaped area” accessible to the residents of the buildings from the first floors.

At ground floor, car parking will be available beneath the podium deck. Car parking and bicycle holds will also be available in the basement, where storage, MEP plantrooms and water tanks will also be situated.

Alan Rodger, Managing Director, UK North, Sisk said: “We are delighted to make this vision become a reality for our client, HUB. Sisk is thrilled to have reached the milestone of topping out which supports the Leeds skyline expansion and next phase of flourishing build-to-rent offering in the city.”

Damien Sharkey, Managing Director, HUB said: “People and communities are at the heart of everything we do, and topping out brings us a step closer to realising the benefits this scheme will deliver for the local people of Leeds.

The topping out ceremony was held atop the 17-storey tower block

"In the context of the current housing crisis, this is an especially exciting milestone for Latitude Purple, which will provide the city with hundreds of much-needed homes when it completes in April next year.”

Lord Mayor of Leeds, Bob Gettings said: “It was a pleasure to be invited by Sisk to attend the topping out ceremony and witness first-hand how well our city is flourishing and how our skyline continues to grow and change.