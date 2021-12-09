The scaffolding has finally been removed from The Residence as work on the £23.5million apartment block nears completition.

It comes after the building's scaffolding and site hoardings were taken down as the scheme approaches completion.

The removal of the scaffolding follows last month’s topping out of The Residence, when the construction of the buildings structure was finally completed.

Developed by the KMRE group, The Residence sits at the very eastern end of Kirkstall Road, marking what is set to eventually become the extension of the city centre as it expands.

The Residence consists of 111, one, two and three bedroom apartments.

There are also two penthouses with large terraces and stunning views across Leeds and beyond.

The ground floor of the development offers 2,400 sq ft of commercial space.

A total of 25 parking spaces are also available.

Kam Mogul, Managing director at KMRE, said: “The Residence is progressing well and the topping out of the development, as well as the scaffolding and site hoarding removal, are significant milestones that have given people their first opportunity to see how our landmark building looks.

"The response from both our buyers and the Leeds community, has been extremely positive.

“The Residence will be the first development to complete on the Kirkstall Road corridor, which will soon benefit from hundreds of millions of pounds worth of investment and development that will create thousands of new homes and a vibrant community in the area.

"We’re extremely proud to be setting a benchmark with The Residence for surrounding developments to follow.”

Jonathan Morgan, from Linley & Simpson with Morgans, said: “The scale, height and quality of The Residence have already made a statement in this part of the city as a number of other schemes are set to come forward.

“Following the topping out of the development, buyers can now also experience the ninth and tenth floor duplex penthouses for themselves.

"These are some of the most exciting apartments currently being built in the city centre and offer split level, open plan living areas with the bedrooms on the lower levels so that the living areas get the benefit of the generous roof terraces with city and skyline views.”

City centre property expert Jonathan Morgan, who was the managing director of Morgans for 22 years before it was acquired by the Linley and Simpson Group, predicts that the Kirkstall Road corridor will be the next area to undergo regeneration, with the road up to the viaduct becoming the new city centre boundary.

Mr Morgan, added: “With swathes of undeveloped or under-used land to the west, south and east of the city centre, it is critical that we stop obsessing about prime and core and start thinking in terms of walking distance in particular.

“Major riverside sites would be opened up and connected, meaning that an entirely new pedestrian experience would be created.

"It feels like it's now actually starting to happen."

Other developments along the Kirkstall Road corridor include the construction of new apartments on the former Burley Liberal Club site, Latimer has submitted ambitious plans to transform the former chemical works site by building 1,437 new homes, 362 student rooms as well as “leisure, cultural and community floorspace” and initial outline consent has also been given to plans to build 631 new homes on the former Arla Foods office site, which has been vacant since 2016.

The Residence is an easy walk to the LGI and Law Courts which are 12-minutes away, the railway station is a 15-minute walk and Leeds University or Holbeck Urban Village along the canal are both around a 16-minute walk.

More than two thirds of the homes in the 10-storey building, which are being marketed by Linley & Simpson with Morgans, are already reserved and KMRE Group has just launched a new website to showcase the development.