Leeds properties: First look at new £12m development in Shadwell of nine luxury art deco apartments
The closed-off luxury development in Shadwell is a joint venture between property developer Christine Yorath and Leeds-based Torsion Homes.
The current property off of Ring Road Shadwell is set to be knocked down and the new development built in its place.
The nine new apartments making up the development, named 'Val D'or', have a gross development value of £12m.
The nine new residences are designed by Den Architects in art deco style to reflect the building previously at the location and will be released and marketed by Monroe Estates.
It will also include a "heated driveway and landscaped gardens".
Each apartment features private balconies and terraces with rural views and there is also a private gymnasium.
Property developer Christine Yorath said: “Our shared vision for superior construction aligns seamlessly with Torsion's commitment to excellence. The idea to replace the original house with exclusive residences by working with Torsion and Den Architects will represent the pinnacle in luxury living.”
Dan Spencer, CEO at Torsion Group said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Christine on these remarkable and unique new residences.
"Sustainability is at the core of the design, and we are confident that they will be highly sought after homes in LS17.
"The residences at Val D’Or will provide an unparalleled living experience, and the team have focused on making sure that innovation meets sophistication, whilst respecting the original art deco architecture.”
