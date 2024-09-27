First homes with 30% discount for key workers, armed forces & Scarborough and surrounding area renters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

York-based Mulgrave Properties is offering first-time buyers a selection of discounted properties through the First Homes Scheme (FHS).

To qualify, there are eligibility criteria required, which includes being over 18 years of age, local to Burniston / Scarborough and having connections to the area through work or family, or having served in The British Army.

“There are three spacious family homes available at our Burniston development at a 30% discount,” says Claire Docwra, Sales Advisor for Mulgrave Properties. “Meaning you can move into a three-bedroom semi-detached property for just £195,965!

“All of our FHS properties have PV solar panels (EPC B), an electric car charging point, parking for two cars and a stylish kitchen and bathroom. They will also be ready in time to celebrate Christmas in your very own home”.

Coast by Mulgrave, Burniston, Sample 3-Bed Homes

The Coast show home is located off High Street, Burniston, Scarborough, YO13 0HH and has been styled by Flo & Co Interiors, York. It's open Thursday - Monday 10:30am - 5pm. No appointment necessary.

Find out more at mulgraveproperties.co.uk or call 0333 370 2604. Not eligible? There are other ways Mulgrave could help you step onto the property ladder.