Final property in £5million Heathers housing development in Ilkley sold

Marrtree’s Heathers development in Ilkley is now fully sold.

Developer Marrtree has sold the final property of nine, five-bedroom family homes in the residential scheme..

Known as the Heathers, Marrtree completed construction on the development at the start of 2020.

Marrtree director William Marshall said: “We had already sold three of the nine houses when the pandemic hit in 2020, but marketing the remaining houses became very difficult during all those months of the lockdown.”

He added: “As soon as restrictions began to ease we saw a great deal of interest in the development, and the houses sold very rapidly.

"I think the fantastic Ilkley location, with the dales landscape all around, along with the modern style and quality of the homes, ticked a lot of boxes for people looking to relocate, or just to move to a more spacious house, as priorities changed in the face of further potential lockdowns.”

Marketed by estate agent Dacre Son & Hartley, the development includes features such as en-suite shower rooms, internal garages and generously sized, high-spec kitchen-living areas with bi-fold doors opening onto tree-lined back gardens.

Fellow director, George Marshall, said: “Whether it is residential or business accommodation, our hallmark is creating modern, high-quality space in great locations where people actively want to live or work.

"We have new developments due for completion in the coming months and are actively looking for new sites for future schemes.”

Founded in Bradford in the 1940s, and now run by the third-generation brothers William and George Marshall, the Marrtree Group of companies has operated for over 80 years.