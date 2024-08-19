Final homes released at popular Drighlington development
Kings Park is the third and final development in Drighlington from leading house builder Miller Homes, which will have built 250 new homes in the village in the last five years.
“It truly is the last chance to buy one of our homes but there is still a small selection of three- and four-bedroom house types to pick from,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “Buyers can enjoy choosing the house type that suits them best with the support of our experienced sales team who are there to guide them through the purchase and moving in process.”
To help buyers choose one of the last homes, there is the option to pre-reserve online so interested parties can secure the property immediately, and simply visit the development sales centre, within the next 72 hours, to secure the reservation with a deposit.
“It has been wonderful to be part of this welcoming community and to help so many people find a new home with us,” said Debbie. “We’re looking forward to helping those final few buyers enjoy their house buying journey here at Kings Park.”
Prices currently start from £269,995, for a three-bedroom semi-detached Overton to a four-bedroom detached Ashwood priced from £414,995.
The show home and sales centre are open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm.
Kings Park is located on King Street, Drighlington, Bradford, BD11 1EJ. Further information about all available plots and offers can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/kings-park-drighlington.aspx
