The grounds of a derelict manor in Leeds with a long history of neglect and abuse could soon see three new buildings if plans are approved.

A planning application has been submitted to Leeds City Council proposing the construction of three separate buildings with a total of six semi-detached homes on the grounds of Fearnville House off Dib Lane near Roundhay.

Situated within the grounds of the now-derelict Grade II Listed country house, the dwellings would be positioned on a plot south of the manor, and would have direct road and pedestrian access from Fearnville Close.

The plans propose the construction of six new homes on the ground of Fearnville House. | Steve Riding/YEP

Externally, the buildings’ aesthetic would take homage from the style and vernacular of Fearnville House with while also “[seeking] precedence from the wider context of the neighbouring suburban growth over the years” since the construction of the Grade II listed country house.

Fearnville House was built around 1820 by a Leeds merchant, and has in its 200-year history been owned by a number of people and been left abandoned during longer periods of time.

In 1919, police found that the building had been used for as the base of an illegal spirit distilling operation.

The country house has been on Leeds City Council’s buildings at risk register since 2009, and was even further damaged in face in 2019.

In addition to its external inspiration and proximity, plans reveal that internally, the six new homes would mix modern living with inspiration from Fearnville House.