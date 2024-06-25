Fearnville House: Plans for six new homes on the grounds of derelict Grade II Listed manor in Leeds submitted
and live on Freeview channel 276
A planning application has been submitted to Leeds City Council proposing the construction of three separate buildings with a total of six semi-detached homes on the grounds of Fearnville House off Dib Lane near Roundhay.
Situated within the grounds of the now-derelict Grade II Listed country house, the dwellings would be positioned on a plot south of the manor, and would have direct road and pedestrian access from Fearnville Close.
Externally, the buildings’ aesthetic would take homage from the style and vernacular of Fearnville House with while also “[seeking] precedence from the wider context of the neighbouring suburban growth over the years” since the construction of the Grade II listed country house.
Fearnville House was built around 1820 by a Leeds merchant, and has in its 200-year history been owned by a number of people and been left abandoned during longer periods of time.
In 1919, police found that the building had been used for as the base of an illegal spirit distilling operation.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.
The country house has been on Leeds City Council’s buildings at risk register since 2009, and was even further damaged in face in 2019.
In addition to its external inspiration and proximity, plans reveal that internally, the six new homes would mix modern living with inspiration from Fearnville House.
Consultation is set to begin on Wednesday, July 10, with any comments to be submitted by Friday, July 19.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.