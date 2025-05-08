Fast-track a move with housebuilder’s events in West Yorkshire
The events, taking place from Friday 9th to Sunday 11th May, will offer those looking to move home the chance to arrange a valuation of their current property, and have a cash offer from Barratt and David Wilson Homes on the table in 24 hours.
This offer is considerably quicker than the average, with Zoopla stating that it can take up to 14 weeks to receive an offer for a home. The five-star developer’s open invitation to the Instant Part Exchange events is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to secure their summer move.
Through the Part Exchange scheme, Barratt and David Wilson Homes will become the guaranteed buyer for a customer’s existing property, eliminating any estate agent fees and avoiding the hassle of being in a property chain.
Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “Our Instant Part Exchange events are a great opportunity for anyone looking to take the next step on the property ladder. We will provide a cash offer in 24 hours and, with a guaranteed buyer secured, you can look forward to moving into your brand-new home.”
Barratt Homes currently has developments in West Yorkshire at Ambler’s Meadow in East Ardsley, The Bridleways near Bradford, Lockwood Fields in Dewsbury, and Wadsworth Gardens in Cleckheaton.
David Wilson Homes also has developments in West Yorkshire at Amblers Chase in East Ardsley, and Centurion Meadows and Imperial Court in Burley in Wharfedale.
For more information about any developments in the area, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8468 and the David Wilson Homes sales team on 0333 355 8469.
Alternatively, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in West Yorkshire and David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.