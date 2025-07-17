Fast-track a move at homebuilder’s events this weekend in West Yorkshire

House hunters in search of a quick move to a brand-new home are being encouraged to attend Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Instant Part Exchange events across its West Yorkshire developments this weekend.

The events, taking place from Friday 18th to Sunday 20th July, will present the opportunity for home movers to arrange a valuation of their current property, and have a cash offer on the table in 24 hours. They can then enjoy a stress-free process before moving into their brand-new Barratt or David Wilson home.

This offer is considerably quicker than the average, with HomeOwners Alliance stating that it can take up to eight weeks to get a sale agreed. The five-star developer’s open invitation to the Instant Part Exchange events is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to fast-track their move.

Through the Part Exchange scheme, Barratt and David Wilson Homes will become the guaranteed buyer for a customer’s existing property, eliminating any estate agent fees and avoiding the hassle of being in a property chain.

A typical street scene at Centurion Meadows

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “For anyone looking to take that next step on the property ladder, we would recommend attending one of our Instant Part Exchange events so we can show you how easy the process is. We will provide a cash offer in 24 hours and, with a guaranteed buyer secured, you can look forward to moving into your brand-new home.

“Making a fresh start has never been easier, and our expert sales teams will be on hand over the weekend to showcase the range of beautiful new homes we have available across West Yorkshire.”

Barratt Homes currently has developments in West Yorkshire at Ambler’s Meadow in East Ardsley, The Bridleways near Bradford, Lockwood Fields in Dewsbury, Wadsworth Gardens in Cleckheaton and The Skylarks in Halifax.

David Wilson Homes also has developments in West Yorkshire at Amblers Chase in East Ardsley, and Centurion Meadows and Imperial Court in Burley in Wharfedale.

For more information about any developments in the area, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8468 and the David Wilson Homes sales team on 0333 355 8469.