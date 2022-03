The semi-detached house is located in Town Close View and has fantastic views across fields and woodlands.

Inside is a spacious lounge, open plan kitchen/dining area/conservatory and guest W.C..

Upstairs are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Outside is a good sized garden with a surprising addition - a bar! The wooden bar is located on the raised decking area which also has plenty of space for a range of patio furniture.

It is on the market for £220,000 with Purple Bricks.

1. Enter Enter into the welcoming family home. Guests can use the handy downstairs W.C. Photo Sales

2. Lounge Enter into the welcoming family home. Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The kitchen area features a range of matching wall and base units with contrasting worktops over with modern white tiles between the units. Photo Sales

4. Dining room The dining room has plenty of space making it perfect for family meals or entertaining guests. Photo Sales