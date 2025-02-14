Enjoying a secluded setting in the village, just a short drive from Leeds city centre, the property enjoys extensive, well-established gardens with lawns, planted borders and mature hedges, timber decking and a private patio - all set behind secure electric gates.

Inside, the exceptional family residence has a welcoming entrance hallway giving way to the luxurious ground-floor accommodation featuring a gorgeous reception room and open-plan kitchen/family room, sitting room and cinema room.

Three of the home's bedrooms can be found on the first floor, where two enjoy their own en suites and the third has easy access to the house bathroom with bathtub. The fourth bedroom is on the ground floor with access from the hallway.

The home also has a detached garage with electric doors and extra room to the rear.

🗞 When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇