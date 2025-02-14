Take a look around this luxurious residence in a north Leeds village with stylish interiors and cinema room

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

A cleverly extended family home in a highly sought-after village in North Leeds has been listed on the market.

On sale with estate agent David Phillip, the four-bedroom home on Leeds Road in Bramhope could be yours for £875,000.

Enjoying a secluded setting in the village, just a short drive from Leeds city centre, the property enjoys extensive, well-established gardens with lawns, planted borders and mature hedges, timber decking and a private patio - all set behind secure electric gates.

Inside, the exceptional family residence has a welcoming entrance hallway giving way to the luxurious ground-floor accommodation featuring a gorgeous reception room and open-plan kitchen/family room, sitting room and cinema room.

Three of the home's bedrooms can be found on the first floor, where two enjoy their own en suites and the third has easy access to the house bathroom with bathtub. The fourth bedroom is on the ground floor with access from the hallway.

The home also has a detached garage with electric doors and extra room to the rear.

