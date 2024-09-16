Experts on hand to get Leeds buyers on the move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An expert led event to help home buyers in Leeds will be held at Redrow’s development in Cross Gates this Sunday (September 22).

Would-be owners are invited to attend the ‘Help to Sell’ event, where a team of experts, including a new build mortgage specialist and Andrew Demain from Property Perspective, will be on hand to discuss the scheme and explain how it can make the process simple, smooth and stress-free.

“Using our Help to Sell scheme, our team and our estate agent partners will do a lot of the work to market and sell your existing property,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire.

“We’ll agree a valuation and marketing plan for your existing home. Working with agents to achieve a quick sale, it’s all designed to make things easy and convenient for you.

“One of the biggest costs when selling your house is generally the estate agent's fee. This may be a percentage of the selling price or a fixed fee. However, for customer’s using Help to Sell, we will contribute towards these fees.”

The event will be held from 10am – 5.30pm.

Located off Manston Lane, Centurion Fields features three and four-bedroom homes. Once complete, the development will feature 200 properties from Redrow’s popular Heritage Collection. Residents will benefit from being just a short walk away from Thorpe Park Railway Station, as well as being close to junction 46 of the M1.

The sales office and show homes at Centurion Fields are open Thursday to Monday, from 10am to 5.30pm. To find out more call the sales team on 0113 5375931.