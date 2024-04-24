13 photos of an East Leeds family home with four bedrooms situated in a highly desirable location

This four-bedroom home in Leeds Seacroft area is ideal for a growing family.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 24th Apr 2024, 17:10 BST

Estate agents Preston Baker have listed this extended property on the Seacroft Ring Road in Leeds for £300,000.

Step into a modern kitchen with lots of workspace and a range of base and wall units. Flowing from the kitchen is a cosy living room with a distinctive “hole-in-the-wall” fireplace. Here are also stairs to the first floor and access to the stylish conservatory currently used as a dining room.

On the first floor are four well-proportioned bedrooms, the the master bedroom boasting built-in wardrobes. The modern family bathroom features full tiling and P-shaped bath with shower over.

Externally, a driveway to the front leads to an integral garage. The rear garden is a tranquil haven designed for low maintenance.

1. Exterior

Photo: Preston Baker

2. Kitchen

Photo: Preston Baker

3. Living room

Photo: Preston Baker

4. Living room

Photo: Preston Baker

5. Conservatory

Photo: Preston Baker

6. Conservatory

Photo: Preston Baker

