East Ardsley: Plans to build 56 homes in Leeds village on land earmarked for new school to be voted on

An application to build 56 new homes on land that was earmarked for a primary school in a Leeds village will be decided on next week.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 4th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT
The application to build 56 homes on Greenbelt land off of Bradford Road in East Ardsley has received numerous objections from residents who feel the land could be better used for the community.

The application has been submitted to Leeds City Council by Barratt and David Wilson Homes and nine of the houses would be affordable.

Councillor Mike Foster urged the application to be brought before the council’s planning committee as the land is allocated for the development of a new primary school until 2028.

The application is for land off of Bradford Road in East Ardsley. Photo: GoogleThe application is for land off of Bradford Road in East Ardsley. Photo: Google
The application is for land off of Bradford Road in East Ardsley. Photo: Google

He explained that the city council has since established that a new school is not needed in the village but that he felt the land should still be used for the benefit of the community.

Coun Foster said: “My opposition is that I accept that the council no longer want to build a school – I have seen the numbers and they don’t add up – but that bit of land is in a really strategic place and it should not just be changed to a housing development.

"I believe that we should speak to residents to find the optimum use. It could be used for retail, or a formal park or for sports and recreation. The village has very little in the way of amenities.”

The application has also received 14 objections from residents, among which some argue that it should be maintained as green space.

A plan of the development of 56 new homes in East Ardsley. Photo: GoogleA plan of the development of 56 new homes in East Ardsley. Photo: Google
A plan of the development of 56 new homes in East Ardsley. Photo: Google

However, the application has been recommended for approval by the council, with the report saying that this is due to the land no longer being needed for a school and because the plans are “within an established residential area”.

The report reads: “The scheme provides a well laid out development that provides good connections through to established areas and would deliver appropriate levels of affordable housing and Greenspace.

"The development would have no significant impact on the local highway network, provides the required level of car parking and would have no significant impact on the living conditions of neighbours.

The South and West Plans Panel of Leeds City Council will decide on the application at a meeting next Thursday, January 11.

