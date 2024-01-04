An application to build 56 new homes on land that was earmarked for a primary school in a Leeds village will be decided on next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application to build 56 homes on Greenbelt land off of Bradford Road in East Ardsley has received numerous objections from residents who feel the land could be better used for the community.

The application has been submitted to Leeds City Council by Barratt and David Wilson Homes and nine of the houses would be affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Mike Foster urged the application to be brought before the council’s planning committee as the land is allocated for the development of a new primary school until 2028.

The application is for land off of Bradford Road in East Ardsley. Photo: Google

He explained that the city council has since established that a new school is not needed in the village but that he felt the land should still be used for the benefit of the community.

Coun Foster said: “My opposition is that I accept that the council no longer want to build a school – I have seen the numbers and they don’t add up – but that bit of land is in a really strategic place and it should not just be changed to a housing development.

"I believe that we should speak to residents to find the optimum use. It could be used for retail, or a formal park or for sports and recreation. The village has very little in the way of amenities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application has also received 14 objections from residents, among which some argue that it should be maintained as green space.

A plan of the development of 56 new homes in East Ardsley. Photo: Google

However, the application has been recommended for approval by the council, with the report saying that this is due to the land no longer being needed for a school and because the plans are “within an established residential area”.

The report reads: “The scheme provides a well laid out development that provides good connections through to established areas and would deliver appropriate levels of affordable housing and Greenspace.

"The development would have no significant impact on the local highway network, provides the required level of car parking and would have no significant impact on the living conditions of neighbours.