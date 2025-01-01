Dacre, Son & Hartley has put this four-bedroom period home on Park Gate Crescent in Guiseley, Leeds, with gardens to the front and rear for sale for £425,000.
Enter into the deceptively large property full of original covings, doors and high ceilings and be greeted by a welcoming hallway leading to a large living room with a feature fireplace and handmade fitted cabinetry.
The open-plan kitchen diner features a stunning fitted kitchen with a central island a diner-style seating area and access to the rear garden.
On the first floor, the expansive landing gives access to a large principal bedroom which is currently undergoing refurbishment, a second bedroom and the family bathroom with a separate bath and shower.
Up the stairs to the second floor are two additional bedrooms and a shower room.
There is also a useful multi-room cellar with plumping and external access.
Outside, the property enjoys charming gardens and private parking with a garage.
