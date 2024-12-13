Early Christmas trees: From Leeds United superfans to classic festive displays, readers share their photos

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

Is it too early to put up the Christmas tree?

While many of us might wait until as close to the big day as possible before erecting the centrepiece of holiday decoration - some prefer to kick off the festive season early.

A few weeks ago, we asked our readers to post pictures of their trees. And while some pointed out the early date, several of you sent in photos.

The photos range from traditional Christmas trees to more unusual - with some looking like they would fit right in at Elland Road.

Here are some early-bird Christmas trees submitted by Yorkshire Evening Post readers:

Reader Deborah Tonks sent in two trees, doubling the festive spirit.

1. Readers' early trees

Reader Deborah Tonks sent in two trees, doubling the festive spirit. | Submitted

Helen Skidmore has put up her beautiful tree, while Hayley Keenaghan has gone all out with stockings.

2. Readers' early trees

Helen Skidmore has put up her beautiful tree, while Hayley Keenaghan has gone all out with stockings. | Submitted

Superfan Sharon Hodgson has gone all out with her Leeds United-themed tree.

3. Readers' early trees

Superfan Sharon Hodgson has gone all out with her Leeds United-themed tree. | Submitted

These two contrasting trees showcase a traditional and one of the more unusual trees submitted.

4. Readers' early trees

These two contrasting trees showcase a traditional and one of the more unusual trees submitted. | Submitted

Craig Bundy shows his support while Lorraine Mallinson opts for a burst of colour.

5. Readers' early trees

Craig Bundy shows his support while Lorraine Mallinson opts for a burst of colour. | Submitted

