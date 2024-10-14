Disused Moortown care home that was used for cannabis grow to be turned into flats after Leeds City Council approval
Planning permission has been granted for a redevelopment of the Grade II-listed former Moorfield House Nursing Home in Moortown.
The owner sought permission for 14 flats, along with office space, a new car park and bicycle storage at the Fieldhouse Walk site.
The building was previously a 49-bed home for over 65s which closed following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.
A design report said the current owner bought the site at auction following attempts to have it taken over by other care companies.
The report, by HG2 Architects, said: “The care home has remained closed since 2019 and the building and grounds have fallen into serious disrepair.
“Since closing four years ago, there have been several attempts to sell the building to another care provider.”
While the building was unused it was used as the site for a cannabis farm, for which five men were found guilty. Furthermore, a former manager was found guilty of using a frail resident’s money to buy herself designer clothes.
Leeds City Council gave planning permission for the project, proposed by rental company Madison Offices.
Listed building consent was needed for work on the building, a former country house with stables.
The design report said bringing the building back into use would help reduce anti-social behaviour in the area.
It said: “It is important to understand the wider benefits and improvements the proposals will have over the existing building.
“A golden opportunity now exists to secure the future of this historic building.”
The report said Moorfield House was among ageing care homes no longer deemed suitable by the government.
It said: “Many large purpose built care homes have been commissioned in Leeds in recent years and it is now recognised that there is an over-supply, with new and old facilities being unable to attract enough residents to fill the available beds.”
