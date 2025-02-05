Developer Celebrates Contributions To West Yorkshire Communities This New Homes Week

For New Homes Week (3 to 9 February), Leeds-based Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has reflected on its commitment to creating vibrant, thriving communities across West Yorkshire and beyond.

New Homes Week is an annual celebration of brand-new homes. Launched by Home Builders Federation in 2005, the campaign provides a platform for industry to come together to highlight the benefits of brand-new homes.

With this year’s theme of ‘Community,’ New Homes Week is highlighting the valuable contributions brand-new homes make to local areas, and the sense of community they promote.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West positive impact is demonstrated in a recent report showing that, in the past financial year (2023 to 2024), the housebuilder contributed £110 million to the UK economy by completing 676 new homes across its operating area of West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, and South Yorkshire.

B&DWYW - 001 BYW - A typical street scene at Barratt Homes' Amblers Meadow development in West Yorkshire

The report outlines the developer’s role in supporting job creation, partnerships with local businesses, and investment in both the environment and the community. The company directly and indirectly supported 1,562 jobs through contractors and suppliers, collaborated with 453 subcontractor companies and 354 suppliers, and established nine hectares of green space for residents and the public to enjoy.

The developer also made significant contributions to local infrastructure, investing £7.2 million in highways, affordable housing, environmental upgrades, and community facilities. In addition, it contributed £4.6 million via the Community Infrastructure Levy and Section 106 agreements.

Through company donations, employee fundraising, and supplier sponsorships, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West also raised £57.8k for charities during the period.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are incredibly proud of the contribution we make to the local communities where we build.

“Whether it’s through job creation, local partnerships, or our support for local charities and schools, we are proud to be building strong, sustainable communities that truly benefit everyone.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes works closely with schools and charities close to its developments, helping to support and strengthen communities.

In line with its ongoing commitment to giving back, the developer also operates a monthly Community Fund pot through The Barratt Foundation. Charities nominated for support receive £1,500 or £3,000 depending on the month, directly benefiting local causes.

Recent community projects include donations of £1,500 to Papyrus and £3,000 to Archie’s Caravan.

For more information about the homebuilder and its developments in the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in West Yorkshire and David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.