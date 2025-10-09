Exceptional 4-bedroom detached home in Bradford for £735,000 | Purplebricks

A well-presented family home in a sought-after location viewing is highly recommended.

This stunning four-bedroom detached house on Smithy Lane, Bradford, is listed at £735,000. Offering spacious living across three floors, high-end finishes, and a prime location, it presents an exceptional opportunity for discerning buyers.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour, and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here .

Inside, the property features a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious lounge, a modern kitchen with dining area, and a separate utility room. The ground floor also includes a study and a cloakroom.

Upstairs, you'll find four well-proportioned bedrooms, with the master benefiting from an en-suite shower room. The family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms.

Outside, the property boasts a private rear garden, perfect for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. To the front, there is a driveway providing off-road parking and access to the garage.

This home is one of many available in Bradford on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-bradford .

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Bradford is listed for £735,000

Features include a spacious lounge, modern kitchen with dining area, study, and utility room

Four well-proportioned bedrooms, with en-suite to master

Private rear garden, front driveway, and garage

Located in a desirable residential area with good local amenities and transport links

