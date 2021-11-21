Detached five-bedroom home with amazing views and south facing garden in popular development

The house is located in Harrison Close, in Wakefield, in the popular Avant development.

It is closed to Pinderfields Hospital and the local amenities at Snow Hill, as well as the transport links via the A61 and nearby motorway network at Junction 41.

The home boasts five bedrooms, two with en-suite bathrooms.

Downstairs it has a separate lounge area as well as a beautiful open plan living and dining area, with doors that open onto the south facing garden.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £550,000. Take a look inside....

1. Property The detached property is located in Harrison Close, Wakfield.

2. Entrance Enter into the spacious family home and into the hallway.

3. Living room To the left is a separate living area to relax in and for the children to play in.

4. Open plan The gem of the house is its stunning open plan living area towards the rear of the property.