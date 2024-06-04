Situated on Woodhall Park Crescent East in Pudsey, Leeds, this three bedroom semi-detached property is on the market with estate agents Purplebricks for £485,000. Arriving at the home, one is greeted by a charming spacious driveway and the manicured front garden which adds a touch of elegance.

The heart of the house is the large open-plan kitchen and diner boasting lots of counter space, modern appliances, and stylish fixtures.

Adjacent to the kitchen, you'll find a cosy living room - currently used as a study - with large bay window allowing lots of natural light into the room.

On the other side of the hallway is a spacious dual aspect sitting room with access onto the gorgeous green gardens where patio, decked area, lawn and a greenhouse can be found.

Up the hallway stairs is a landing with access to two generous double bedrooms, a spacious single room, a toilet and bathroom with bathtub and separate shower.